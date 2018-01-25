In Switzerland, Netanyahu presses world leaders on Iran

“For Your enemies rage, Your foes assert themselves.” Psalms 83:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, pressed a number of world leaders on fixing the Iran nuclear deal.

In his meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country was part of the 2015 deal, Netanyahu said he told the German leader that “the only option at the moment is to introduce real, rather than cosmetic, amendments that will prevent Iran from nuclearization, which is currently guaranteed under the agreement.”

Netanyahu added that Merkel “repeated her commitment and said that she understands our concerns about the nuclear agreement. She does not necessarily agree with the way we want to deal with it…but she understands that it has to do with our concern for something that threatens our very existence, which she is committed to [safeguarding].”

Netanyahu also met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and Swiss President Alain Berset, discussed the Iran deal in all three meetings. The Israeli prime minister said he told the leaders to “utilize the opportunity that has been created” in the wake of President Donald Trump’s declaration on Iran earlier this month. Trump waived nuclear sanctions on Iran for what he described as the “last” time, while imposing a 120-day deadline for Congress and America’s European allies to strengthen the nuclear deal.

In discussing the Palestinian issue with the world leaders, Netanyahu said he “will not compromise on Israel’s security needs in any future agreement.”

Additionally, Netanyahu expressed an interest in deepening economic and technological cooperation with Canada, Belgium and Switzerland. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu and Switzerland’s Berset agreed to work towards creating new tracks for bilateral economic cooperation, while Netanyahu and Trudeau discussed updating the Israeli-Canadian free trade agreement and expediting contacts on the issue.