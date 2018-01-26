Speaking to the media at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Friday, US President Donald Trump said that unless the Palestinian Authority shows that it wants to make peace, the US will “not have anything to do with them any longer.”
Trump Threatens to Sever Connections With PA Unless They Work Towards Peace
