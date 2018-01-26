IFCJ Commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day With Moving Video

“They say, “Let us wipe them out as a nation; Yisrael’s name will be mentioned no more.” Psalms 83:5 (The Israel Bible™)

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) produced a moving video commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on Saturday. The video features Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the Fellowship, describing the horrors Jews experienced from the gates of the Auschwitz Camp.

Rabbi Eckstein makes an impassioned plea, describing the difficulties experienced today by those who survived.



“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we remember the 6,000,000 Jewish victims,” read a statement by the Fellowship. “But we cannot forget about those who survived the Holocaust. Over 150,000 Jewish survivors live in poverty. Sadly, 40 survivors die every single day – alone and forgotten. We must help them now while there is still time. We encourage you to visit our website for educational materials about the Holocaust, and to get involved in helping Holocaust Survivors”