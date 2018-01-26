In Switzerland, Netanyahu vows Israel will retain Jerusalem holy sites in any peace deal

“Pray for the well-being of Yerushalayim; “May those who love you be at peace.” Psalms 122:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would retain Jerusalem’s holy sites in any peace deal during a public interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

“We’re keeping the holy sites and the status quo, and I want to stress that under any arrangement that we have, we will always keep the status quo at the Temple Mount and all of the holy sites,” Netanyahu told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria. “Our position is that Jerusalem should remain united under Israel’s sovereignty with complete religious rights for those of all faiths.”