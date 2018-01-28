Photo of Obama and Anti-Semitic Farrakhan Surfaces 13 Yrs. After Being Suppressed

“Wicked deeds are an abomination to kings, For the throne is established by righteousness.” Proverbs 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

In 2005, when Barack Obama was still an Illinois senator, a journalist snapped a photo of him with Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam movement, a notorious anti-Semite.

The Trice Edney News Wire published the photo that was taken by Askia Muhammad at a meeting of the Congressional Black Caucus. A member of the caucus approached Muhammad and requested that he not publish the photo and the disk containing the photo was turned over to Farrakhan’s chief of staff.

The photographer, Askia Muhammad, said that he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy.”