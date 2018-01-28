Trump-Pence Hung in Effigy on Palestinian TV [WATCH]

“For the nation or the kingdom That does not serve you shall perish; Such nations shall be destroyed.” Isaiah 60:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Palestinian protesters in the village of Aida north of Bethlehem hung cardboard effigies of US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday.

The mock-execution was televised on Watan, an independent Arab-language station based in Ramallah. Wattan reported that the act was intended as a “rejection” by protesters of US cuts to United Nations Relief and Works Agency, an organization set up to help Palestinian refugees in 1949. Trump announced last week that more than $100 million would be withheld from UNRWA until the Palestinians entered into peace negotiations with Israel.

Before the demonstration, protesters held up Palestinian flags and placards. One placard showed pictures of Trump, Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with ‘X’ marks on them. Above them was written: “Zionism = Nazism = fascism. USA = ISIS = terror.”