Honor Hashem with your wealth, with the best of all your income. PROVERBS 3:9 (The Israel Bible™)

The Bible requires tithing- giving 10 percent of one’s income to charity. A great medieval Rabbi, Moshe ben Maimon, popularly known as Rambam, enumerated eight ideal ways to give charity- from most to least meaningful. Rambam’s second suggested method of charitable giving is to donate through an intermediary or respected organization so that the giver is unaware who is receiving the funds and the receiver does not know who donated the funds. This level of anonymity ensures that one gives charity for the sole sake of God’s will and not for their own pride and satisfaction.