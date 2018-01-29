It is You who light my lamp; Hashem, my God, lights up my darkness. PSALMS 18:28 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defense Force is tasked with protecting the Land and the People of Israel from dark and evil forces which threaten the safety and security of the country. In a region which is often colored by radical extremists and inhumanity, the IDF must be the bearer of light, peace, and justice. During the Chanukah holiday, we celebrate light as a powerful tool which can dispel a great amount of darkness. The support of loving Jews and Christians abroad tells the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces that they are not alone, but that there are countless God-fearing people who are thinking about them, trusting them and appreciating their role as the defenders of the Biblical and eternal Jewish homeland.