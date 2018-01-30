And all your children shall be disciples of Hashem, And great shall be the happiness of your children. ISAIAH 54:13 (The Israel Bible™)

The State of Israel places unparalleled value on the health, happiness and success of it’s children. Far too many children of Israel have been affected by acts of terror and have been left physically and emotionally damaged. Thousands of children have been deeply traumatized by terrorism, especially in the area of the Biblical heartland. The Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund provides a variety of therapies to help and heal the children who have been mentally and emotionally hurt by terrorism. Now, your donation to the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund will be matched dollar for dollar and will help provide innovative treatments and therapies that the children of the Biblical heartland so urgently need.