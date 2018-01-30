Praise the God of heaven, His steadfast love is eternal. PSALMS 136:26 (The Israel Bible™)

Every night of Chanukah, the menorah is lit in the homes of Jews around the world. While one can use candles to light their menorah, the preferred method of lighting a menorah is with olive oil. In ancient times, olive oil was used to light the menorah in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and it was with olive that the miracle of Chanukah occurred. During the eight day festival of Chanukah, Jews thank God for His kindness, mercy, and for the miracles which He performed for His people. When lighting the Chanukah menorah, Jews mirror the actions of the Kohanim, priests, who lit the golden menorah in the Holy Temple on a daily basis.