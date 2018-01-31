Ancient Prophecy: Convergence of Lunar Eclipse With Tu B’Shvat Signals End of Ishmael’s Reign

“He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12 (The Israel Bible™)

A unique and rare convergence of a blue blood supermoon eclipse with the Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shvat this Wednesday evening is described in several prophecies from Jewish sources as heralding the end of the era of Ishmael’s dominance over the Temple Mount.

This upcoming super blue blood moon will be the third and final one in a series that began on December 2. Rabbi Berger, the Rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, noted that the confluence of Tu B’Shvat and a lunar eclipse was explicitly described in the Yalkut Moshe, a book of kabbalistic insights written in 1894 by Rabbi Moshe ben Yisrael Benyamin in Munkacs, Poland.

“A lunar eclipse in the Hebrew month of Shvat is an especially bad omen that will bring harsh natural phenomena,” Rabbi Berger said to Breaking Israel News, quoting the 124-year-old source. “The eclipse will usher in a period of intensified earthquakes around the world.”

This dire prediction also has its source in the Talmud, in which it is written that a lunar eclipse is a bad omen for Jews as the Hebrew calendar is partially set in accordance with the lunar cycle. But Rabbi Berger explained that this lunar eclipse is exceptional and although it is indeed an omen of harsh judgments, Israel will not be affected. Rabbi Berger noted that since the eclipse will not be visible in Israel but will be seen in surrounding Arab countries because the celestial event portends something negative for them and not Israel.

Rabbi Berger said this was taught in a lesson on Tuesday night given by Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the most prominent rabbis of this generation. Rabbi Kanievsky also suggested that the lunar eclipse on Wednesday night will not be bad omen for the Jews.

“A lunar eclipse is indeed an evil omen, but since it falls on the holiday of Tu B’Shvat, the harsh judgments cannot fall on Israel,” Rabbi Berger explained, paraphrasing Rabbi Kanievsky’s teaching. “They will be deflected and fall on the nearby Muslims, who figure their calendar exclusively by the lunar cycle.”

Rabbi Berger explained that the current series of lunar eclipses will end with a second total lunar eclipse on the night of July 27, five days after Tisha B’Av ( a major fast day commemorating the destruction of both Jewish Temples).

“This lunar eclipse signals the beginning of a harsh period for the Bnei Ishmael (the sons of Ishmael,i.e. the Arab nations) which is necessary for the beginning of Moshiach (Messiah),” Rabbi Berger said.

Rabbi Berger explained that the connection between the downfall of the Arabs and the arrival of the Messiah was taught by Rabbi Jacob ben Asher, a 13th-century Biblical commentator known as the Baal Haturim, in his explanation of a verse in Genesis.

These were the years of the life of Ishmael: one hundred and thirty-seven years; then he breathed his last and died, and was gathered to his kin. Genesis 25:18

Rabbi Asher explained in his commentary, “This verse, relating the death of Ishmael, is adjacent to the verse describing Isaac’s life, in order to teach that when Ishmael falls, it will be the end-of-days, and the Son of David (the Messiah), who is from the descendants of Isaac, will flourish.”

“Just as the Exodus to freedom required a harsh judgment to fall upon Egypt for oppressing the Jews and prevented us from serving God, the same is true today,” Rabbi Berger added.

“For the Jews to return to the Temple, the Arabs who treated the Jews badly and prevented us from serving God must have a judgment brought upon them.”