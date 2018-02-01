US Designates Hamas Leader Haniyeh as ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’

“Hashem, let me not be disappointed when I call You; let the wicked be disappointed; let them be silenced in Sheol.” Psalms 31:18 (The Israel Bible™)

The U.S. State Department has listed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and two Egyptian terrorists—Liwa al Thawra and Harakat Sawa’d Misr—as “specially designated global terrorists.”

In announcing the move, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson emphasized that “these designations target key terrorist groups and leaders—including two sponsored and directed by Iran—who are threatening the stability of the Middle East, undermining the peace process, and attacking our allies Egypt and Israel. Today’s actions are an important step in denying them the resources they need to plan and carry out their terrorist activities.”

According to the State Department, Haniyeh, who serves as president of Hamas’s “political bureau,” has “close links with Hamas’ military wing and has been a proponent of armed struggle, including against civilians.”

“He has reportedly been involved in terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens. Hamas has been responsible for an estimated 17 American lives killed in terrorist attacks,” the State Department said.

The designation by the State Department seeks to prevent these individuals from obtaining the resources they need to plan or carry out terror attacks. As such, all their property and interests subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. citizens are prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

Hamas called the U.S. move “a failed attempt to put pressure on the resistance,” adding, “This step won’t deter us from continuing on our path and striving to expel the occupation.”