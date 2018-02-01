Command B’nei Yisrael to bring you clear oil of beaten olives for lighting, for kindling lamps regularly. LEVITICUS 24:2 (The Israel Bible™)

In ancient times, olive oil was an integral part of the service in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. The olive oil used in the temple was produced from olives grown in groves across the Land of Israel. After recovering the vandalized Temple from the Greeks, the Maccabees fashioned a makeshift menorah and were able to find only one flask of pure olive oil which had not been contaminated by the Greeks. This flask contained enough oil to burn for one day, but God miraculously allowed the small amount of oil to burn for eight days. During Chanukah, we light the menorah for eight nights to celebrate the miracle of light, the victory of good over evil and the restoration of the temple service.