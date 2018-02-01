2800 Year Old Prophecy Fulfilled As Bible Comes to Life in The City of David

“[The Lord] says: Build up, build up a highway! Clear a road! Remove all obstacles From the road of My people!” Isaiah 57:14 (The Israel Bible™)

What is so compelling about a video, originally produced this past summer by Christian Broadcast Network (CBN) and shared by the Israel Video Network earlier this month, that has been watched well over 800,000 times?

The 5-minute video is an interview conducted by Chris Mitchell, Middle East Bureau Chief for CBN, with AnaRina Heymann, Outreach Coordinator at the City of David in Jerusalem. Heymann explains that most of the Old City of Jerusalem is not in fact part of ancient Biblical Jerusalem.

“The only part of ancient Jerusalem that lies in the Old City is the Temple Mount. The walls of the Old City were built 450 years ago by Suleiman the Great. The walls of the City of David are more than 3,000 years old,” Heymann told Breaking Israel News.

The honor of being identified as ancient Biblical Jerusalem is given to the City of David, whose excavations are proving the Bible and fulfilling Biblical prophecy everyday.

“As we uncover the city, the archaeological finds provide unequivocal proof not only of the Jewish presence of more than 3,000 years in the land, but also the Biblical connection to Jerusalem, which UNESCO and the UN vehemently deny,” Heymann said.

Why is the exact location of ancient Biblical Jerusalem so important? Heymann asserts, “I believe that anyone passionate about Jerusalem and serious about the Bible needs to know about the true location of the ancient Biblical Jerusalem. There is a massive realignment, cognitively and spiritually, happening as people are becoming more aware of this.”

In the video, Heymann shows Mitchell two especially powerful Bible-based sites.

First, at 1:47, Heymann says, “Most of the kings of Israel were anointed where we’re standing right now.” Elaborating for Breaking Israel News, she noted that “the anointing of the King of Israel had to take place at a live water source.”

“We know that this is the place where Solomon was anointed,” she continued. “In 1 Kings 1:33, David urged Bathsheba and Nathan to take Solomon to the Gihon Spring and anoint him there.”

The king said to them, “Take my loyal soldiers, and have my son Shlomo ride on my mule and bring him down to Gichon. 1 Kings 1:33

“Tradition also identifies this as the place where most of the kings from the line of Judah were anointed,” Heymann explained.

The second site has prophetic implications. At 2:40, Heymann introduces the excavations at the tunnel that lead from the Pool of Siloam to the Temple Mount and connects them to a prophecy in the book of Isaiah.

This, according to Heymann, is the walk that pilgrims made when they visited the Temple Mount during the Biblical festivals. First, they immersed in the Pool of Siloam and then walked to the Temple Mount. All of this has been hidden for 2,000 years.

“After 2,000 years, the ancient city was rediscovered by Charles Warren in the year 1867. We are now opening up the ancient road between the Pool of Siloam and Temple Mount,” said Heymann. This excavation is fulfilling the exact words of Isaiah.

[The Lord] says: Build up, build up a highway! Clear a road! Remove all obstacles From the road of My people! Isaiah 57:14

Furthermore, Heymann sees an echo of this prophecy in today’s Jerusalem. “I also believe that, as we are opening up the ancient road between the Pool of Siloam and Temple Mount (the final ascent that every pilgrim had to walk), there is a strong parallel to how the modern highways to Jerusalem are opening up too.”

In fact, earlier this month, JNS reported that Yisrael Katz, Israel’s Transportation Minister, had announced that the new high speed train to Jerusalem will launch in time for Passover. “I made a promise, and I will fulfill it. This coming Pesach (Passover), we will allow all of Israel to come en masse to Jerusalem, via the express train from Tel Aviv,” he said. “We are connecting and strengthening our capital city of Jerusalem, and we are connecting to Jerusalem’s history.”

In addition, Heymann said that “the cable car line that will bring masses of people to the Kotel from different points in the city is now being developed.”

Heyman calls the site, “the spiritual nucleus; the touchdown of the End of Days prophecies” adding that “the Bible comes alive 360 degrees in the City of David.”

“Everyone passionate about Jerusalem and serious about the Bible has to reconnect with the true location of ancient Biblical Jerusalem,” she continued. “For all Bible believers, we are talking about the place where kings reigned, prophets walked and epic battles ensued.”

“People can now become a tangible part of prophecy by joining our efforts through the Jerusalem Watch project. Millions of people around the world feel a deep personal and spiritual connection to Jerusalem and are seeking a meaningful way to express their devotion and commitment,” Heymann added.

“In response to this, the Jerusalem Watch initiative offers those passionate about Jerusalem a tangible opportunity to connect by taking an active role in uncovering the glory and history of Biblical Jerusalem, literally becoming part of the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.”