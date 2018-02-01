Russian Media Reports ‘Biblical Bombshell’ as Siberian River Turns to Crimson

“Moshe and Aharon did just as Hashem commanded: he lifted up the rod and struck the water in the Nile in the sight of Pharaoh and his courtiers, and all the water in the Nile was turned into blood.” Exodus 7:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The Molchanka river in Siberia turned into a blood-red estuary on Tuesday. The Russian news agency TASS described the sudden transformation as a “Biblical Bombshell,” comparing what happened the Molchanka river to the first plague of Egypt in the Biblical story of Passover.

Moshe and Aharon did just as Hashem commanded: he lifted up the rod and struck the water in the Nile in the sight of Pharaoh and his courtiers, and all the water in the Nile was turned into blood Exodus 7:20

Notwithstanding the comparison made by TASS, local officials are still searching for a more natural explanation. Galina Yevseeva, the spokesperson for the Tyumen region, told TASS that experts in the regional department of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources (Rosprirodnadzor), the Russian agency responsible for environmental concerns, were investigating the cause of the shocking crimson color. Water samples were sent to the Center for Epidemiology in charge of public health where they are still conducting tests to check for toxic pollution.



“So far we have no assumptions what it could be,” Yevseeva said to TASS. “We have never dealt with this before so we are waiting for the results of the test.”

Instances of large bodies of water turning into a blood-red color have been reported to occur approximately several times a year and as a result of silt deposits caused by flooding, industrial pollutants and other earthly factors.

Contrary to the more mundane causes attributed to such phenomena today, Rabbinic commentaries explain what occurred in the Biblical story of Passover to be much more miraculous in nature. According to many, even the secluded water in the containers of the Egyptians turned to actual blood.

And the fish in the Nile died. The Nile stank so that the Egyptians could not drink water from the Nile; and there was blood throughout the land of Egypt. Exodus 7:21

Rabbi Shlomo Yitzchaki, the preeminent 11th century French Torah scholar known by the acronym “Rashi,” explained, “[the water turned to blood] even in the bath-houses and the bathtubs that were inside the houses.”

Such a miracle has yet to occur in today’s day and age.