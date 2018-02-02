US, Israeli Condemnation Grows Over Polish Holocaust Bill

“He who testifies faithfully tells the truth, But a false witness, deceit.” Proverbs 12:17 (The Israel Bible™)

American and Israeli condemnation poured in on Thursday in the wake of a controversial bill passed by the Polish Senate a day earlier criminalizing statements linking Poland to the murder of Jews during the Holocaust.

The bill, passed the Senate by a vote of 57-23, less than a week after the bill passed through the lower house of Polish parliament, states that anyone who uses the term “Polish death camps or, “accuses, publicly and against the facts, the Polish nation, or the Polish state, of being responsible or complicit in the Nazi crimes committed by the Third German Reich … shall be subject to a fine or a penalty of imprisonment of up to three years.”