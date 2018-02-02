UN Agency Launches #DignityIsPriceless Funding Campaign For Palestinians

“Better the little that the righteous man has than the great abundance of the wicked.” (Pslams 37:16)

The United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA), defunded recently by the United States for encouraging anti-Israel incitement and perpetuating Palestinian dependency, has launched a $800 million appeal for funding, $400 million of which would be earmarked for actions in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

The campaign is being disseminated under the #DignityIsPriceless hashtag on social media. It includes a personal appeal on Twitter to Pope Francis to “support our quest to preserve education” and warns that urgent funds are needed for “millions of #Palestine refugees who are at risk of losing life-saving services.”