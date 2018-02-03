Syrian Rebels Shoot Down Russian Warplane [WATCH]

“Thus He will judge among the nations And arbitrate for the many peoples, And they shall beat their swords into plowshares And their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not take up Sword against nation; They shall never again know war.” Isaiah 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

Syrian rebels shot down a Russian SU-25 warplane on Saturday and the pilot was killed after resisting capture by the jihadist rebels.

The Sukhoi Su-25 , a single-seat twin-engine jet aircraft, was fulfilling its role, providing close air support for troops fighting for the regime of Syrian Presiden Bashar al-Assad in the city of Saraqeb in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib.



Orient News, an opposition media outlet, claimed that the jet was shot down with an Igla anti-aircraft missile, a shoulder-fired weapon which can be carried by a single man.

“The pilot had enough time to announce he had ejected into the zone, under the control of al-Nusra Front fighters,” the Russian defense ministry said, referring to a jihadist group linked to al-Qaeda. “The pilot was killed in fighting against terrorists.”

This is the first time rebel troops have succeeded in downing a Russian jet. In August 2016, a Russian military helicopter was shot down over Syria and all five people on board were killed.

Video showing the site of the crash of a Russian jet after being shot down over Saraqib pic.twitter.com/tWGynAn62b — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) February 3, 2018

TASS news agency quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying Moscow retaliated with a strike from an undisclosed high-precision weapon that killed more than 30 Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in an area of Idlib province where the plane was downed.