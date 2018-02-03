Israeli Escapes Arab Mob in Jerusalem Suburb

“They had not yet lain down, when the townspeople, the men of Sodom, young and old—all the people to the last man—gathered about the house.” Genesis 19:4 (The Israel Bible™)

A 59-year old Israeli motorist from Tel Aviv strayed into Abu Dis, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, on Friday, and as attacked by approximately 200 rock-throwing Palestinian rioters who torched his car. The man was lightly injured before he was taken into custody by Palestinian police who held him in custody while contacting the Israeli security administration.

The Israeli suffered a minor head injury and two Palestinian policemen were injured as well. His car was completely burned.