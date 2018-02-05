May Hashem increase your numbers, yours and your children’s also. PSALMS 115:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Throughout the Bible, God promises to increase the numbers of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. Over the past 70 years, the Land of Israel has welcomed home Jews from the four corners of the earth. Unfortunately, the Jewish return and settlement of the Land and Israel has been met with some serious obstacles. The Biblical Heartland of Israel has suffered countless acts of heinous Arab terror over the years, causing post traumatic stress disorder in victims and their families. Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund provides a variety of psychological and emotional therapies to thousands of children which helps them heal from trauma and reclaim their positive future in Israel. Right now, every dollar you donate will be matched by an anonymous backer. This means every donated $1 has the value of $2. Now is the time to help the children of the Biblical heartland heal and thrive.