BREAKING NEWS: Fatal Stabbing in Ariel, Arab Terrorist At Large [WATCH]

“Then, like a dream, a vision of the night, Shall be the multitude of nations That war upon Ariel, And all her besiegers, and the siegeworks against her, And those who harass her.” Isaiah 29:7 (The Israel Bible™)

A 40-year-old Israeli man was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist on Monday afternoon in the city of Ariel, located in central Samaria. Israeli security forces are still searching for the terrorist.

The victim has bee identified as Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, a father of four, from the nearby settlement of Har Bracha. Rabbi Ben-Gal was standing near a popular hitchhiking spot at the entrance to the city when he was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He then ran to a bus and banged on the door, asking for help before he collapsed. He was taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva where he was declared dead.

Security camera footage showed the moment of the attack [WARNING: GRAPHIC VIOLENCE IN VIDEO]



An IDF officer who witnessed the attack attempted to ram the terrorist with his car but he managed to run away.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned the attack at the beginning of a meeting of the Likud faction.

“I just spoke with the head of MADA (Magen David Adom, i.e. emergency medical service) who told me the man injured in the terrorist attack has died. We send condolences to the family,” Netanyahu said to the members of his faction.

“IDF forces and the Shin Bet are currently searching for the perpetrator,” he continued. “We will bring him to justice, as we always do. I put my trust in the security forces who do the hardest work against these disgraceful attacks.”

Hamas, the terrorist organization that rules in Gaza, released a statement praising the attack and considering it “proof that the al-Quds (Temple Mount) intifada continues.”

Ariel, (literally meaning ‘Lion of God’) is the largest city in Samaria with almost 20,000 residents. The city is named after Jerusalem as it is one of the Biblical names for Jerusalem and the Temple. The prophet Isaiah used the name to describe the future end-of-days war for Jerusalem.