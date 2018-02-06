Justice done is a joy to the righteous, To evildoers, ruination. PROVERBS 21:25 (The Israel Bible™)

The knowledge of the One true God and His insistence on justice and righteousness is key to building a just society, as this keeps people from oppressing others and encourages them to make the world a better place. Today’s State of Israel embraces this opportunity on a daily basis, shining as a moral light in a world all too often darkened by hate, poverty and injustice. This is particularly true of the IDF who serve to maintain justice not only in Israel but in the entire region.