It is to share your bread with the hungry, And to take the wretched poor into your home. ISAIAH 58:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Jews around the world just finished celebrating eight days of Hanukkah. The miracle of Hanukkah is not just that a tiny flask of oil burned for eight days to keep the menorah shining, but that the Jews were able to remove the Greek’s pagan influence and spread the light of holiness. Today, one of the best ways to spread light is by caring for those less fortunate than you. We read in Isaiah 58 that it is when we offer compassion to the hungry that our light shines in the darkness.