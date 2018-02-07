Report: Israel Strikes Iranian Base West of Damascus

“Ready the spear and javelin against my pursuers; tell me, ‘I am your deliverance.'” Psalms 35:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel struck targets in the Damascus area in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Syrian state television said. According to the report Syrian air defense systems “were employed against the latest Israeli aggression.” The report provided no further details.

The pro-regime Al-Masdar News website said the IDF had fired several missiles at targets in the countryside West of Damascus, “targeting the area around the Iranian base in the town of Jamraya.”

Al Masdar quoted Syrian military sources as saying a number of missiles hit their targets, causing loud explosions that could be heard throughout Damascus, while several other missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defense systems.

Al Masdar posted a video it claimed showed the intercept of an Israeli missile.

Israel is reported to have conducted dozens of strikes in Syria in recent years in an attempt to prevent the transfer of advanced weapons to Hezbollah and to halt the Iranian military build up in the country.

The previous strike occurred on January 9 and in December Israel was reported to have struck an Iranian base under construction in Jamraya. Satellite images published following the attack showed extensive damage to the base. Israel has in the past also hit a Syrian military research center at Jamraya where the regime is believed to develop chemical weapons.

The attack came just hours after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and members of the Security Cabinet were briefed by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot and GOC Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick on the Golan Heights overlooking Syrian territory.

“I am impressed by the major work the IDF is doing to defend our borders and our state. We want peace but we are prepared for any scenario and I suggest that no one test us,” Netanyahu said following the briefing.