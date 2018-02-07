Israeli Security Guard Stabbed in Gush Etzion, Terrorist Killed

“As You are faithful, put an end to my foes; destroy all my mortal enemies, for I am Your servant.” Psalms 143:12 (The Israel Bible™)

A Palestinian terrorist was killed on Wednesday after stabbing an Israeli security guard at the entrance of Karmei Tzur, located in the Gush Etzion region south of Jerusalem. The terrorist was shot by another security guard.

The victim, a 34-year-old security guard, sustained stab wounds in the palm of his hand and was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem after receiving initial treatment from Magen David Adom paramedics.

“With the assistance of an IDF medical force, we gave him initial medical treatment and he was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in mild condition,” stated Magen David Adom Paramedic Dvora Aviad.

“He was walking, with an injured hand from stabbing.”

The long-term condition of the victim’s hand is also being examined, at the hospital’s orthopedic trauma center. In that regard, Dr. Ram Moshayov, head of the orthopedic trauma center is very hopeful and positive.

“I’m optimistic about his hand,” he said. “His nerves are functioning, but we’re still in the process of checking it out.”

Wednesday’s attack follows a fatal stabbing on Monday in which a father of four was killed in the city of Ariel, located in central Samaria. The IDF continues to search for the terrorist.

The IDF, however, managed to kill the ringleader of a terror attack last month that killed Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a father of six from Havat Gilad.