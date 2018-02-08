Israel Appoints New Ambassador to Jordan

“So too in the matter of the ambassadors of the princes of Babylon, who were sent to him to inquire about the sign that was in the land, when Hashem forsook him in order to test him, to learn all that was in his mind.” II Chronicles 32:31 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday it has appointed a new ambassador to Jordan completing the resumption of normal ties with the Hashemite Kingdom following an incident last year in which an Israeli security guard at the embassy in Amman shot dead two Jordanian citizens.

The foreign ministry named the new ambassador as Amir Weissbrod, a career diplomat, who previously served as First Secretary in Charge of Media and Political Affairs in Amman from 2001 to 2004 and most recently as head of the Middle East Bureau at the Foreign Ministry’s Center for Political Research.

The embassy in Amman has been shuttered since July of last year when a Jordanian man attacked embassy guard Ziv Moyal with a screwdriver while delivering furniture to his apartment. In response, Moyal opened fire, killing the attacker and the apartment’s landlord, and setting off a firestorm of criticism inside the Hashemite Kingdom, where the 1994 peace treaty with Israel is deeply unpopular.

Several members of the Jordanian parliament called for the Kingdom to try and execute Moyal for murder, and to withdraw from the peace treaty. The government in Amman eventually allowed the Israeli embassy staff, including Moyal, to leave after intervention by the US Trump administration officials “at the highest levels” but refused to allow the embassy to reopen.

In order to resolve the conflict, Israel agreed to pay Jordan $ 5 million in compensation and apologized to the government in Amman over the incident. In addition, Israel agreed that Ambassador Einat Shlain would not return to Jordan and that a new ambassador would be appointed in her place.