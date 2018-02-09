Mark Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, spoke to Artuz Sheva news about the probe for collaboration between the Trump campaign and Trump. The interview illustrates how the president’s unflagging support for Israel is being returned in kind.
Israeli Republican Weighs in on Russian Probe Against Trump
