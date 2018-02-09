Therefore, when Hashem your God grants you safety from all your enemies around you, in the land that Hashem your God is giving you as a hereditary portion, you shall blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven. DEUTERONOMY 25:19 (The Israel Bible™)

“One of the three commandments that the people of Israel are to fulfill after conquering the Land of Israel is to obliterate the Amalekites. Amalek is more than just a nation – it represents an ideology antithetical to that of Israel’s: Absolute denial of Godliness in this world and a total lack of morality. Jewish tradition believes that a nation of Amalekite proportions exists within every generation. The Nazis who were responsible for the murder of millions of European Jews during the Holocaust represent Amalek in our generation.

With the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel, they must fulfill the Biblical commandment of ridding the world of evil Amalekite ideologies and instead spread light and Godliness throughout the world.