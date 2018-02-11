And you offer your compassion to the hungry And satisfy the famished creature— Then shall your light shine in darkness, And your gloom shall be like noonday. ISAIAH 58:10 (The Israel Bible™)

We read in the Book of Isaiah God’s important holiday message of providing for the less fortunate. Many of Israel’s children live below the poverty line, with parents who are out of work or underemployed and not around to care for their young ones. Many families are so poor that they have to choose between buying food or medicine.