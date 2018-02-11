Proclaim further: Thus said God of Hosts: My towns shall yet overflow with bounty. For Hashem will again comfort Tzion; He will choose Yerushalayim again. ZECHARIAH 1:17 (The Israel Bible™)

The prophet Zechariah lives at a very exciting time in Jewish history, when the Persian King Darius allows his Jewish subjects to return to Yerushalayim and rebuild the Beit Hamikdash. While there are some who heed the call, many do not respond with the proper enthusiasm. Zecharya tries to encourage the children of Israel to return by reiterating God's promises and blessings regarding the land of Israel. In this verse, God promises, "My towns shall yet overflow with bounty. For Hashem will again comfort Tzion, He will choose Yerushalayim again." The Kotel or Western Wall, is part of the outer retaining wall King Herod built while expanding the Second Temple in 20 BCE. It is the holiest site at which Jews are permitted to pray. In June 1967, after almost 2000 years, the Kotel was once again under Jewish sovereignty.