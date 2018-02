I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse. Choose life—if you and your offspring would live. DEUTERONOMY 30:19 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, God commands the Children of Israel to choose life. This commandment is about more than individual self-preservation. The spirit of the command is about ensuring that all the members of a community or society are cared for, so that they too can live a life of blessing.