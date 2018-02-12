Israel Dispatches Missile Defense Batteries in North After Operation in Syria

“Of David. Blessed is Hashem, my rock, who trains my hands for battle, my fingers for warfare.” Psalms 144:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defense Forces is reinforcing missile defense systems along the border with Syria following a major military confrontation between Israel, Syria and Iran which culminated in the first battle loss of an Israeli fighter jet in 35 years.

Eye witnesses report seeing multiple missile defense batteries making their way north. The army refused to comment on reports.

One Israeli family in the Jezreel family which had awoken early to take a bike trip Saturday morning were greeted by the whistle of shrapnel from a Syrian missile falling in their backyard, accbvrording to a report in Israel’s Ynet news. After calling the police to report the incident, they continued on their outing.

Israel has an array of air defense systems specialized against a variety of missiles, including the Iron Dome against short range missiles, and David’s Sling and Arrow systems to intercept medium to longer range missiles, and Patriot missiles to intercept drones.

In recent months, Israel has deployed multiple systems to protect Israeli airspace from Syrian and Iranian-backed aggressions. In September, an Iranian-built drone entered the demilitarized zone between Syria and Israel and was shot down by a Patriot missile from the northern city of Tzfat.

In April, three surface-to-air missiles fired against IAF jets were successfully intercepted by the Arrow system, the first time Israel deployed the device.