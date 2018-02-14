Israeli Minister Signs Petition to Raise Israeli Flag on Temple Mount

For the sake of Tzion I will not be silent, For the sake of Yerushalayim I will not be still, Till her victory emerge resplendent And her triumph like a flaming torch. Isaiah 62:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Minister of Culture, Miri Regev (Likud) became the latest dignitary to sign a petition to raise the Israeli flag over the Temple Mount, the Jewish people’s holiest site.

The petition, which was put out by World Likud, a global extension of the Likud political party in Israel, and the French Zionist organization, Israël is Forever reads as follows:

“We will raise the flag on the Temple Mount! 50 years after the unification of Jerusalem, this is the reality we live in: Jews do not have free access to the Temple Mount

Only Jews are not allowed to pray on the Temple Mount

There is not safety and security on the Temple Mount

It is prohibited to raise the Israeli flag on the Temple Mount premises The Temple Mount is not in our hands! We must change this absurdity! We therefore are calling to express our sovereignty on the Temple Mount and allow freedom of religious practice for all religions, which will bring safety and security to all those visiting the Temple Mount.”

Regev has a long history of supporting the Temple Mount. In 2014, she co-sponsored a bill that would allow Jews the freedom to pray on the Temple Mount, however, the bill did not pass in a Knesset vote.

Regev’s enthusiasm, however, goes well beyond legislative efforts. In May, for example, Regev attended the Cannes Film Festival wearing a dress that featured an image of the Temple Mount.

The lack of a political response to Regev’s decision to sign the petition can actually be seen as a sign of progress towards expanding Jewish rights on the Temple Mount. In 2015, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Justice Minister Tzipi Hotovely for saying in an interview that her dream was to “see the Israeli flag flying on the Temple Mount.” The Prime Minister followed up this rebuke with a warning to other ministers in his coalition to “act accordingly.”

If the petition is successful, it will be the first time in 50 years that the Israeli flag has been seen on the Temple Mount. Just a few hours after the paratroopers liberated the Temple Mount during the Six Day War in 1967, Defense Minister Moshe Dayan ordered them to remove the Israeli flag that they had raised on the site.