Trump’s ‘Influential’ Faith Advisory Team Coming to Israel

“Remove your sandals from your feet, for the place on which you stand is holy ground.” ~Exodus 3:5

The Ministry of Tourism has confirmed that a group of US President Donald Trump’s faith advisers will be in Israel February 17 through 21. The mission, being organized by the ministry’s US office “comprises some of the America’s foremost leaders of the Evangelical Christian community,” said L. Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and a vice president of Republicans Overseas, Inc.

The faith advisers are Trump’s own evangelical advisory board, a loose band of around 20 conservative Christian pastors and advocates from around the United States who have advised the president since his campaign days. The delegation of faith advisers is being lead by Michael (Mike) Evans, an evangelical Christian author who in 2015 founded the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

Other members of the faith advisory team are Tony Perkins, Family Research Council president; Ryan Anderson, Heritage Foundation fellow; Tony Beam, North Greenville University vice president; David Benham, entrepreneur; Jason Benham, entrepreneur; Ken Blackwell, former US Ambassador to the UN for Human Rights; Teresa S. Collett, University of St. Thomas professor; Jim Garlow, Skyline Church in San Diego, California; Mark Harris, First Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jack Hibbs, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, California; Harry Jackson, International Communion of Evangelical Churches; Richard Lee, There’s Hope America president; Paige Patterson, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary president; Everett Piper, Oklahoma Wesleyan University president; Jay Richards, The Catholic University of America economics professor; Dr. Steve Riggle, Grace Community Church in Houston; Samuel Rodriguez, National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference president; and Kelly Shackelford, First Liberty Institute president. It is unclear how many of these advisers will be in the land.

The ministry has kept the itinerary largely under wraps and has asked the advisers not to interview in advance of the trip without their permission. Breaking Israel News learned the visit will include meetings with several high-level politicians, Knesset members and likely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, Garlow, who heads the Schindler Society, will use the visit as an opportunity to launch the first-ever Jewish-Christian Bible study at the Knesset on February 20 in collaboration the Knesset Caucus for the Encouragement of Bible Study and Israel365.

Garlow runs the society with his wife, Rosemary Schindler Garlow. The society has introduced ongoing Bible study in the US Congress and the United Nations.

“The Evangelical community is one of the most influential voting blocks in the United States and could easily determine the outcome of the 2018 midterm elections as they did the presidential race in 2016,” said Zell. “The visit is coming at a crucial time in US-Israeli relations and in the Middle East, when the American peace plan is being formulated and President Trump’s regional strategy is being tested in the wake of Iranian expansionism and Russian interference.

“The members of the faith advisers will be in an important voice on matters concerning Israel. We look forward to welcoming them to the Holy Land.”