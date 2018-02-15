US Ambassador Haley: Iranian Drone Infiltration Into Israel is ‘Wake up Call’

“Awake, awake, O Tzion! Clothe yourself in splendor; Put on your robes of majesty, Yerushalayim, holy city! For the uncircumcised and the unclean Shall never enter you again.” Isaiah 52:1 (The Israel Bible™)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the Security Council on Wednesday that Iran’s drone incursion into Israel last weekend was a “wake-up call” to the world over the Islamic Republic’s intentions in Syria.

An Iranian drone entered Israeli territory from Syria last weekend and was shot down by an IDF attack helicopter. As a result of the incursion, Israeli jets attacked a mobile command center near Damascus, where the drone originated from. However, Syrian forces responded with anti-aircraft fire at the Israeli jets, damaging one jet and forcing the pilots to eject after they crossed back into Israeli airspace.

Haley told the world body that the incident was an “egregious and unprompted escalation.”

“Iran was once again doing what it does—risking conflict and testing the will of its neighbors and opponents to resist its aggression,” said Haley. “Israel rightly took action to defend itself. The United States will always stand by our ally when confronted with provocations from Iran, Hezbollah or the Assad regime.”

Haley further asserted that “this incident shines a spotlight on the reality in Syria today. We are seeing actors engage in a dangerous game of pushing boundaries, instead of behaving responsibly and committing to peace.”

She added that “the Assad regime has become a front for Iran, Hezbollah and their allies to advance the irresponsible and dangerous agenda for the Middle East.”

The drone flight, she said, serves as “a wake-up call for all of us. Iran and Hezbollah are making plans to stay in Syria.”