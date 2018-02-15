Give ear, O heavens, let me speak; Let the earth hear the words I utter! GENESIS 32:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Deuteronomy 32 contains the song that Moses teaches to the Israelites before his passing. In it, he reminds the people that if they sin in the Land of Israel, they will be punished with exile. However, the song concludes with the promise that God will redeem His people and exact retribution from their enemies. Moshe starts his song by addressing heaven and earth, calling upon them as his witnesses for this covenant. Unlike humans who come and go, heaven and earth exist for eternity. Though it may take thousands of years, Hashem will keep His promise to redeem the entire Jewish people and return them to their land.