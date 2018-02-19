Thus said Hashem: I will raise My hand to nations And lift up My ensign to peoples; And they shall bring your sons in their bosoms, And carry your daughters on their backs. ISAIAH 49:22 (The Israel Bible™)

In his prophecies, Yeshayahu (Isaiah) described the great contributions that the nations and individual non-Jews will play in the ultimate return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel. In modern times, this prophecy is being fulfilled by the unprecedented number of non-Jews who visit, support and pray for Israel. Great individual Christian warriors for Tzion (Zion) have emerged to fulfill Yeshayahu’s prophecy. The Jewish people remember and are thankful for the righteous non-Jews who love for the Bible and stand with Israel in its time of need as well as during its times of jubilation.