Infidel Women: Islam’s “Spoils of War”

One of the greatest but overlooked (or ignored) fact concerning Islamic aggression and violence around the world is that non-Muslim women tend to be its greatest victims. According to a January report dealing with the Muslim persecution of Christians, “The most significant findings were that Christian women are among the most violated in the world, in maybe a way that we haven’t seen before.” Six women were raped every day simply for being Christian, the report found.

Much of this traces back to Islamic law. Inherently harsh—its ultimate source is a seventh-century Arab man, Muhammad—Sharia is still harsher for women. Men have “authority” over women and may beat them for disobedience. The prophet said women are significantly less intelligent than men — two women are needed to equal one man’s testimony — and the majority of hell’s denizens consist of women, whom Muhammad further likened to donkeys and dogs in their ability to distract a man from his prayer and thereby annul it.

Such misogyny is confirmed by the headline of a new report: “UK Govt Review into Sharia Admits Systemic Discrimination Against Women …Forced Marriage Victim Made to Appear with Abusers.”

If this is Islam’s approach to Muslim women, non-Muslim women are doubly damned: not only are they, as infidels, “the enemy” by default but as females, they are deemed even more inferior than their already despised male counterparts. Add to this the facts that women are physically weaker—and physically more attractive—than men, and it becomes clear why they are widely seen as being, at best, “meant for one thing, the pleasure of the Muslim man,” as one Muslim told a group of young Christian girls before terrorizing and murdering one. (Koran verses that encourage the sexual enslavement of non-Muslim women and ingrained notions of “sex-on-demand,” obviously only propel such thinking.)

The subhuman treatment of non-Muslim women by jihadi organizations such as the Islamic State or Nigeria’s Boko Haram—where “infidel” women are bought, sold, gang-raped, mutilated, dismembered and burned alive—is relatively well known (thanks to ISIS itself, for disseminating images and videos). Lesser known is that “infidel” women are treated in similar ways all across the Muslim world, as explained by a 2016 report:

Unfortunately, more and more women are the target of [Muslim] terrorist groups. There are numerous international incidents of women being kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert from Christianity to Islam by radical extremist groups…. Many are also sold on the open market. This brutality is not only occurring in the Middle East but in Africa and in many other places. In many of these countries, women are subject to persecution because they are considered second-class citizens because of their gender. As minorities in both gender and faith, Christian women face double the persecution. Although we don’t have an exact number, we know that millions of women are being persecuted…. In these Muslim-dominated countries, Christian women are systematically deprived of their freedom to live and are denied basic human necessities.

Approximately 700 Christian and 300 Hindu girls are abducted, enslaved, and raped in Pakistan every year. These are very large numbers considering that Christians and Hindus each make up only one percent of the nation’s Muslim-majority population. After a 9-year-old Christian girl was raped by a Muslim man who boasted of having “done the same service to other young Christian girls,” local residents explained: “Such incidents occur frequently. Christian girls are considered goods to be damaged at leisure. Abusing them is a right. According to the [Muslim] community’s mentality, it is not even a crime. Muslims regard them as spoils of war.” This is why when a young Muslim girl was recently raped and murdered, Pakistan rose up in outrage, whereas the ongoing rape and murder of Christian girls (and boys) are met with deafening silence.)

A similar situation prevails in Egypt. Congressman Chris Smith earlier testified about the “escalating abduction, coerced conversion and forced marriage of Coptic Christian women and girls. Those women are being terrorized and, consequently, marginalized.” Between 2008 and 2013 alone, nearly 600 cases of abduction, rape, and forced conversion of Christian women were documented in Egypt—again, very large numbers considering Christians are roughly only 10 percent of Egypt’s population. A former kidnapper recently shed light on how methodical and virtually institutionalized this phenomenon is in Egypt.[1]

Unsurprisingly, then, as the number of Muslim migrants continues to grow in Europe, the subhuman treatment and sexual abuse of “infidel” women that was once confined to third world Muslim nations have become a common fixture in the West—and on the same logic. If Christian girls in Pakistan are “meant for one thing, the pleasure of the Muslim man,” so a Muslim migrant in Germany who stalked, cursed, and groped a woman told her, “German women are there for sex.” She is only one of the countless women in Europe to be violated by Muslim men—even as Western authorities seek to suppress and dissemble over this phenomenon. Even when about 1,000 women were sexually assaulted by Muslim migrants in Cologne, Germany, “the reaction of the media, which professes to care about women’s rights and well-being, was censorship and burying the news,” notes another report:

This is the same reaction most Western media has in the face of migrant crime waves: Witnesses were silenced or ignored and the media didn’t take its responsibility to report the truth seriously…. The exact same thing unsurprisingly happened in Sweden, a country that was once a feminist’s paradise, where women enjoyed unprecedented liberty and hyper-equality, now known for its sex crimes and gang rapes.

Titled “Rape, Murder, and Misogyny: The Real Victims of the Migrant Crisis are Europe’s Women,” the January 14 Voice of Europe report gives just a few examples:

It bears mentioning that the above examples are only the tip of the iceberg. Among some of the many stories to surface in just the last two weeks (as of this writing), mosque attending Muslims broke into the home of a British woman and repeatedly raped her at gunpoint; during what was described as a “horrific attack,” a Muslim man raped another British woman as she sat on a public bench; three Muslims sexually assaulted a German mother in front of her toddler in the stroller; and pants for women with alarms to ward off rapists sold out almost as soon as they were introduced in Germany.

As the Voice of Europe correctly adds, “Were these acts committed under any other circumstances they would have been classed as either war crimes or crimes against humanity……It is clear that the real victims of the migrant crisis are Europe’s women: They are quickly losing the freedom they fought for and are clear targets for guests who have been accepted into our societies.”

To put it differently, all the Hollywood stars, militant feminists and social-justice warriors who are forever raging against “sexism” in the West — but who have nothing to say about Islam’s female victims — are not “defenders of women’s rights,” but pariahs dedicated to subverting Western civilization no less than the terrorists they have been apologizing and essentially covering for.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Raymond Ibrahim