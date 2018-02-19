Huckabee Draws Fire for Saying US Should Learn From Israel in Dealing With Gun Violence

“Thus on the day of the battle, no sword or spear was to be found in the possession of any of the troops with Shaul and Yonatan; only Shaul and Yonatan had them.” I Samuel 13:22 (The Israel Bible™)

Former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, received criticism when he suggested on Wednesday that the United States learn from Israel in dealing with gun violence.

Huckabee, who is a frequent contributor to Fox News, made his remarks in a post on Twitter. Just waking up in Israel to news of heartbreaking school shooting in FL,” he wrote. “Reminded that Israel pretty much eliminated it by placing highly trained people strategically to spot the one common thread–not the weapon, but a person with intent.”

Former Consul General for Israel in New York, expressed his strong disagreement with Huckabee, in his own Twitter post.

No Governor, Israel NEVER had such a problem. We don’t worship guns, we don’t sell assault rifles to people, we don’t have a genius creation like the NRA, we don’t regard every bunch of guys a “well regulated militia” and we’re pretty much done fighting the British @_Goldwasser_ — Alon Pinkas (@AlonPinkas) February 15, 2018

Nathan Guttman wrote a response to Huckabee in the Forward, noting that Israel’s gun laws are far more restrictive than in the US, making gun ownership in Israel less than one-tenth of what it is in the US with a corresponding lower rate of gun violence. Guttman also claimed that gun control laws and reduced gun ownership were shown to be an effective strategy for reducing suicide.

Guttman referred to JTA’s Ben Sales, who wrote in 2012 what he believed to be the cause for the underlying difference in levels of gun violence between the US and Israel.

“Unlike in the United States, where the right to bear arms is guaranteed in the Constitution’s Second Amendment, Israel’s department of public security considers gun ownership a privilege, not a right,” he wrote.

“With few exceptions, gun owners in Israel are limited to owning one pistol, and must undergo extensive mental and physical tests before they can receive a weapon,” he added. “Those who have not served in the military or in a government volunteer agency must wait until age 27 to apply for a firearms license. Gun owners are limited to 50 rounds of ammunition per year.”