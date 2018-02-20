For thus said Hashem: I will extend to her Prosperity like a stream, The wealth of nations Like a wadi in flood; And you shall drink of it. You shall be carried on shoulders And dandled upon knees. ISAIAH 66:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Despite his earlier visions of destruction and exile, in the final chapter of Yeshayahu (Isaiah), the Prophet assures the Jewish people that Hashem (God) will extend shalom (peace) upon them, and that all the nations will come forth with blessings like a torrent or river. The Hebrew word shalom is usually understood to mean ‘peace,’ but it is translated here as ‘prosperity.’ Jewish tradition teaches that peace is like a vessel that holds all of the other precious blessings. The blessing of peace is the ultimate blessing, since all the other blessings of the world are contained within it.