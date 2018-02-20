IDF Pilot Back in the Skies a Week After Ejection from F 16

“He heals their broken hearts, and binds up their wounds.” Psalms 147:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Air Force pilot who was injured after ejecting himself from an F 16 that was shot down by Syrian anti-aircraft missiles on February 10, is now back in the skies.

“(The pilot) completed his first flight since his injury with the IAF Commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin,” the IDF confirmed on Monday night.

The pilot made his return to the skies after being released on Sunday from Rambam Hospital in Haifa. Initially, the pilot had sustained serious injuries and arrived at the hospital in an an unconscious state. Moreover, he had to receive emergency surgery in order to stop internal bleeding from shrapnel wounds in his abdomen.

Israel Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had praised the pilot’s decision to eject from the F 16, believing that it saved the life of the pilot as well the life of his navigator.

The pilot’s miraculous recovery was celebrated by many including Rick Hirschhaut, the national executive director of American Friends of Rambam Medical Center.

“We are greatly pleased by the pilot’s recovery and the excellent treatment he received at Rambam,” said Hirschhaut, according to JNS.

“Rambam and the IDF enjoy a very close relationship, for treatment of wounded soldiers and many other forms of cooperation.”

Before leaving the hospital, the pilot also paid a visit to one of the two soldiers who, after inadvertently entering the Palestinian city of Jenin last week, were beaten by a Palestinian mob.