Biblical Lessons For Dealing With Modern Terrorism

“The face of Hashem is set against evildoers, to erase their names from the earth.” Psalms 34:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Both the state and the nation of Israel are no strangers to persecution, terrorism and murder. The history of this tiny nation is spotted with heinous attacks dating back to the Biblical period, which have resulted in deep emotional and physical scars that have become an integral part of the nation’s identity.

Deuteronomy 25:17-18 recounts one of the earliest attacks on the young and vulnerable Israelite nation:

“Remember what Amalek did to you on your journey, after you left Egypt. How, undeterred, by fear of of Hashem (God), he surprised you on the march, when you were famished and weary, and cut down all the weak ones at your rear.” Deuteronomy 25:17-18

The enormity of this attack against the recently redeemed Nation of Israel was so consequential that it was recorded multiple times in the Bible. This narrative is read aloud in synagogues around the world on the Sabbath before Purim. The annual re-telling of this horrific event speaks to the attack’s significance.

David Rubin, the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund (SICF), which treats child victims of terror in the Biblical Heartland, said the significance of this Biblical attack “provides us with lessons to help us learn how to confront enemies in our time.”

“The Bible verse says that Amalek would attack those who were most vulnerable,” said Rubin. “That is exactly what the Islamic terrorists do today. The disproportionate number of attacks on children is obvious and painful but the strategy is the same: aim for the weakest civilians and Israel will be weakened.”

The murder of 13-year-old Hallel Yaffa Ariel in her bedroom on June 30, 2016 and the murder of five members of the Fogel family while they were sleeping on March 11, 2011, are two examples of such attacks on innocent children, which Israel has been forced to endure in recent years.

Just In the past few weeks, the Jewish people have mourned the murders of two Israeli community leaders, Rabbi Raziel Shevach of Havat Gilad and Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal of Har Bracha. The murders of these two men shook the entire nation, said Rubin, as they left a combined 10 young children orphaned. Moreover, these attacks, like the countless preceding attacks against other innocent Israelis, are the epitome of the work of Arab terrorists who copy the ancient methods of terror used by the Amalekites, he said.

With the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel and the establishment of the modern State of Israel, the Biblical mandate to cleanse the Land of Israel of Amalek’s evil ideologies has become a central focus.

Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund is determined to overcome today’s Amalek. The organization works to protect the weak and injured as well as to heal children who have been affected by acts of terror.

The vision of the organization is “to see generations of children living as a light unto the nations in peace and harmony in the restored Biblical heartland of Israel,” said Rubin.

“Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund has taken on the task of healing and strengthening,” he noted.

“It is doing the opposite of what the terrorists had intended- rebuilding young lives and rebuilding the Biblical heartland through the children.”