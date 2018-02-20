Iranian Official Threatens to ‘Level’ Israel to the Ground

“For they schemed against You; they laid plans, but could not succeed.” Psalms 21:12 (The Israel Bible™)

A senior Iranian official threatened to “level” Israel to the ground on Monday in an interview with the Arabic languages news outlet, al-Manar.

“About Netanyahu’s unwise words, I should say that if they carry out the slightest unwise move against Iran, we will level Tel Aviv to the ground and will not give any opportunity to Netanyahu to flee,” Fars News quoted Secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council Mohsen Rezayee as telling al-Manar.

During his address at the Munich Security Conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel would be compelled to act against Iran and its proxies in order to contain or prevent a “noose of terror” next door in neighboring Syria. While doing so, Netanyahu held up a piece of the Iranian drone that illegally infiltrated Israeli airspace on Saturday, February 10.

Rezayee also downplayed the efforts of Israel and the United States (US) under President Donald Trump to rein in Iranian aggression in the region.

“The US and Israeli leaders don’t know Iran and don’t understand the power of resistance and therefore, they continuously face defeat,” he claimed.

“Today, the situation of the US and Israel indicates their fear of the Zionist regime’s collapse and the US decline.”

The US, for its part, has already launched a diplomatic effort to convince its European allies to help improve the international nuclear agreement with Iran.