200 Jews and Christians Attend Bible Study Session in Knesset

“And the many peoples shall go and say: “Come, Let us go up to the Mount of Hashem, To the House of the God of Yaakov; That He may instruct us in His ways, And that we may walk in His paths.” For instruction shall come forth from Tzion, The word of Hashem from Yerushalayim.” Isaiah 2:3 (The Israel Bible™)
Nearly 200 Jews and Christians gathered at the Knesset on Tuesday for a joint Bible Study session, which was co-sponsored by the Knesset Caucus for the Encouragement of Bible Study and Israel365.