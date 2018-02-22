IDF Helped Foil Islamic State Terror Attack on Australian Flight

“The wicked man schemes against the righteous, and gnashes his teeth at him.” Psalms 37:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The IDF’s elite intelligence unit, 8200 announced on Wednesday that it helped Australia stymie a plot by the Islamic State to bomb an airliner.

“Unit 8200 provided exclusive intelligence that led to the thwarting of an airliner bombing by Islamic State at the end of 2017,” the IDF stated.

This past summer, Australian security forces had arrested the two suspects for attempting to place an improvised explosive device (IED) on a flight leaving Sydney. On July 15, one of the suspects, gave his brother a bag to be taken on a flight without telling him that it contained the explosive. The bag, however, never made it past the security check.

When the plot failed, both suspects began planning for another terror attack to poison many people by releasing hydrogen sulfide gas. After being tipped of by Israel on July 26, the local authorities arrested both suspects several days later.

“The cooperation with the Israeli intelligence community allowed for the transfer of information to the local security authorities and led to the arrest of the suspects, who were in the advanced stages of preparations and close to executing the attack,” the IDF’s statement added.

“The foiling of the attack led to saving dozens of innocent lives and demonstrates that Unit 8200 is a player in the intelligence battle against Islamic State.”

Speaking to Jewish leaders from North America, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared words of praise for Unit 8200.

This is just one of the dozens of terrorist attacks that we have stopped around the world,” he said.

“(The intelligence services) deserve all the support we can give, not only for protecting the citizens of Israel, but for protecting people all over the world.”