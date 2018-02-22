Muslim First Responder Eulogizes IDF Soldier

Muawia Kabha , a Muslim volunteer and paramedic for United Hatzalah, an emergency medical service organization, was the first responder at the scene of the fatal car accident in Israel, on Feb. 13th, 2018. Two people who were killed at the scene, and ten others were injured. Mauwia had provided initial treatment to Sgt. Shiloh Siman-Tov, who was critically injured in the accident. Unfortunately, Shiloh succumbed to his injuries and passed away six days later. Muawia went to the funeral to give the following eulogy for someone who he considered to be a superhero.