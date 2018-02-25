Four Armed Cops at Florida High School Shooting Waited Outside

“The wicked flee though no one gives chase, But the righteous are as confident as a lion.” Proverbs 28:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Coral Springs police are reporting to media that when they arrived at the scene of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, four Broward County Sheriff’s Department officers were outside the building, behind their vehicles with their handguns drawn, failing to enter the building while the shooting was still taking place.

On Thursday, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced to the media that a security video showed Deputy Scot Peterson, the armed school resource officer, outside the building where students were being shot for “upwards of four minutes.”

“What I saw was a deputy arrive … take up a position and he never went in,” Israel said at a news conference. Israel said Peterson should have “went in. Addressed the killer. Killed the killer.” Peterson was suspended without pay, after which he resigned.

CNN reported that in addition to Deputy Peterson, when Coral Springs policemen arrived on the scene, they discovered three other Broward County policemen outside the school while the shooting was underway. As the Coral Springs policemen entered the building, they were joined by two Broward County deputies who had just arrived on the scene and an officer from Sunrise Florida. It is unclear whether the shooter was still in the building when the policemen finally entered.

An investigation is underway and the results are expected sometime this week.

Coral Springs City Manager Mike Goodrum reportedly confronted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel over his officers’ repsonse. On February 15, Goodrum said in a statement to CNN, “Given the horrific events of that day emotions were running high and the sheriff and I had a heated moment the following evening. Sheriff Israel and I have spoken several times since and I can assure you that our departments have a good working relationship and the utmost respect for each other.”