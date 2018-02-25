Ask Hashem for rain In the season of late rain. It is Hashem who causes storms; And He will provide rainstorms for them, Grass in the fields for everyone. ZECHARIAH 10:1 (The Israel Bible™)

The Land of Israel soaks up its water from the rains of heaven. Even in the winter months, rains do not fall naturally in the Land of Israel unless man turns to Hashem (God) in prayer. When Hashem answers the prayers of His children, the streams and rivers of Israel fill up and provide the necessary hydration for the country’s crops and forests. In times of blessing and prosperity, Hashem provides enough rain to cause pooling alongside the country’s many waterways as pictured above at Nachal Arugot (Arugot Stream) in the Ein Gedi Nature Reserve.