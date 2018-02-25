Netanyahu To Invite Trump for Embassy Inauguration in Jerusalem: Report

“Thus said Hashem: I have returned to Tzion, and I will dwell in Yerushalayim. Yerushalayim will be called the City of Faithfulness, and the mount of God of Hosts the Holy Mount.” Zechariah 8:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to invite US President Donald Trump to Israel for the inauguration of the new US embassy in Jerusalem this coming May, according to Israel’s Hadashot News.

Netanyahu, who already expressed his thanks to Trump over the weekend for speeding up the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, reconveyed his gratitude during his weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Over the weekend we learned that President Trump has decided to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, on this coming Independence Day,” Netanyahu noted.

“I would like to thank President Trump for both his leadership and his friendship,” he continued. “President Trump, you are a great friend of the State of Israel and we all thank you.”

Netanyahu also said that the move will have “significant and historic long-range implications.”

“This is a great moment for the citizens of Israel and this is an historic moment for the State of Israel,” he added. “We will celebrate it together, all citizens of Israel.”

Other prominent Israeli officials also welcomed the announcement from the Trump administration that the US embassy would move by Israel’s 70th anniversary.

“Thank you (Trump) for fulfilling your promise to bring the US Embassy home to Jerusalem as we celebrate 70 years of #Israel & 50 years of our reunited and eternal capital,” Jerusalem’s mayor, Nir Barkat wrote on twitter.

“This is a recognition of Jerusalem not just in words, but in deeds.”

Thank you @POTUS for fulfilling your promise to bring the US Embassy home to #Jerusalem as we celebrate 70 years of #Israel & 50 years of our reunited and eternal capital. This is a recognition of Jerusalem not just in words, but in deeds. This year in Jerusalem! https://t.co/9IucK3FBsE — Mayor Nir Barkat (@NirBarkat) February 24, 2018

Israeli Intelligence Minister, Yisrael Katz said, “there is no greater gift than” moving the embassy to Jerusalem on Israel’s 70th anniversary.

I would like to congratulate Donald Trump, the President of the US @POTUS on his decision to transfer the US Embassy to our capital on Israel’s 70th Independence Day. There is no greater gift than that! The most just and correct move. Thanks friend! — ישראל כץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 23, 2018

Referring to Trump’s decision as “bold” and a “testament to the unbreakable alliance” between Israel and the US, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon took the opportunity to call upon other countries to do the same with their respective embassies in Israel.

“The time is now for all UN member-states to follow in the footsteps of the US and declare that they too recognize Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the State of Israel.”