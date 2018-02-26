Even as I pour water on thirsty soil, And rain upon dry ground, So will I pour My spirit on your offspring, My blessing upon your posterity. ISAIAH 44:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The Prophet Yeshayahu (Isaiah) used water as a metaphor for knowledge of the Torah (Bible). Jewish tradition explains that just as water leaves a high place and flows downwards, to does Torah knowledge flow away from those who are arrogant and toward those who have humbled themselves. This majestic waterfall in Park Gan Hashlosha illustrates Torah knowledge flowing into the minds and hearts of the humble who are eager to receive the words of Hashem.